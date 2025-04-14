New York’s REAL ID Deadline Causing Chaos—Here’s What’s Next
New York State is making a massive push to make sure New Yorker don't miss the upcoming deadline to get an new ID.
New York officials are doing everything they can to ensure residents meet the May 7 deadline to get REAL IDs.
Select DMVs Open On Saturdays
As of last Saturday, 10 DMVs across New York State are open Saturdays for people to apply for REAL IDs or Enhanced IDs.
“We’ve been issuing REAL IDs since 2017, and in these final weeks until the federal deadline, we remain committed to helping New Yorkers get their REAL ID or Enhanced license as soon as possible," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated.
These select offices, in Westchester County, Long Island and New York City, will be open Saturday mornings from April through June specifically for REAL ID processing.
Expanded Thursday Hours
As of April 3, DMV offices in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties and New York City’s five boroughs will open on Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to help New Yorkers process transactions to get their REAL ID or Enhanced driver license.
“We know New Yorkers have been looking for more opportunities to get their REAL ID. These extended hours and added appointments represent our latest efforts to expand that opportunity in the parts of the state where appointments have been hardest to come by," Schroeder added.
AAA Members Can Apply for REAL ID At AAA Northeast Offices
AAA members can also apply at 10 of AAA Northeast’s offices in New York City, Westchester County and on Long Island.
After May 7, travelers will need to have a REAL ID to pass through TSA security checkpoints for both domestic and international travel.
