New York’s Most Reliable Car Maker Has Potentially Deadly Defect

Imagine driving on the New York State Thruway and your car suddenly loses all of its ability to drive. New Yorkers are reporting this alarming issue.

Last week, I reported on my near-death experience on the New York State Thruway. One moment, I was driving normally, then my check engine light came on and instantly my 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid experienced a sudden loss of power.

I'm learning that I'm not the only one this has happened to, in similar makes and models.

What Honda Says Happened To My Accord

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Honda Fails To Recognize A Major Issue, Despite Knowing There Is An Issue

This was the second Honda I purchased brand new. The main reason I stuck with the brand is its reliability.

Canva Canva loading...

Research from RepairPal named Honda the most reliable car brand in the industry, naming the Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Honda CR-V as some of the most reliable models.

However, this issue is causing me to think twice when I purchase my next car.

That's because despite Honda employees telling me they have seen similar engine failures in 2018-2020 Accords and 2017-2018 CR-Vs the company isn't acknowledging this defect.

Turns out my engine trouble wasn't a one-in-a-million fluke. But Honda refuses to take responsibility, leaving me and many others on the hook for an absurdly expensive repair.

Doing some research I learned I'm not the only Honda owner to report coolant leaks, cylinder head cracks, head gasket failures, or related issues:

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The coolant leak-causing issues are so prevalent that there's even a Facebook group.

Canva Canva loading...

"Honda needs to do something about this!," one person commented.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Most in the group say Honda refused to take responsibility or provide any financial relief.

Honda has not returned multiple media requests for comment.

The most dangerous and safest cars are below:

Most Dangerous Car Brands In the United States

Safest Car Brands In the United States