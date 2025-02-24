New York’s Moose Are Dying—And No One Knows Why

Experts are searching for answers as moose deaths are surging in New York.

This winter, New York State DEC biologists have been conducting aerial surveys.

Why Moose Are Good Or Bad For New York State Residents

The aerial surveys are being conducted the northern tier of the Adirondacks; Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties; to give insights into the long-term trajectory of New York’s moose population.

According to the DEC, moose living in New York is "generally viewed as a positive sign of a healthier, more complete natural system." However, there are also "potential" problems associated with the return of moose.

"Moose tend to inhabit managed forests because the new growth of young trees provides ample food. Yet moose browse on these regenerating forests can compromise the successful regrowth of that forest stand. Moose may also endanger themselves and people when they move across highways or into developed areas," the DEC states.

Moose Are Dying In New York State At Alarming Rates

According to data from the DEC, more moose are dying in New York State in the most recent years on record.

From 1990 to 1999, the total number of confirmed moose deaths across New York was between 1 to 4. Those numbers have jumped dramatically over the years.

Moose Mortalities From 2000-2017

  • 2000: 5 moose deaths
  • 2001: 11 moose deaths
  • 2002: 4 moose deaths
  • 2003: No data
  • 2004: 16 moose deaths
  • 2005:No data
  • 2006: 16 moose deaths
  • 2007: 12 moose deaths
  • 2008: 8 moose deaths
  • 2009: 10 moose deaths
  • 2010: 13 moose deaths
  • 2011: 5 moose deaths
  • 2012: 11 moose deaths
  • 2013: 12 moose deaths
  • 2014:6 moose deaths
  • 2015: 11 moose deaths
  • 2016: 22 moose deaths
  • 2017: 10 moose deaths

Note: 2017 is the last year on record.

Officials didn't release a reason for the increase in deaths. Many deaths involve motor vehicles, however many years about half or more of moose deaths are from "unknown" causes.

