New York’s Latest Laws Are Here—How Will They Affect You?
The New York State budget is late, again, but that doesn't mean new laws won't start.
As of April 1, several new laws went into effect across the Empire State.
New Laws In New York State As Of April 1, 2025
These laws cover many topics. Including:
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Despite the New York State budget not being passed on time, new laws can still go into effect. The budget is key to fund laws, and it should be noted that a late budget can lead to disruptions and potential consequences.
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
18 New Laws In New York For 2025
Around 20 laws went into effect this year. See more below:
18 New Laws In New York For 2025
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
New York State Budget Is Over 1 Week Late
As of this writing, the New York State budget is eight days late. Top lawmakers said talks have hit a bit of a snag. Gov. Kathy Hochul appears to be standing firm an key issues like banning cell phones in schools and discovery reform.
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
Hochul previously said she's in no rush to get a budget done, adding much of the debate centers on certain policy issues. She believes once those are worked out, the rest of the budget should come together quickly.
Refugees Arrive in NY: See Where They Come From
Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from
Gallery Credit: Stacker
States sending the most people to New York
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
30 Best Counties to Raise A Family in NY
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker