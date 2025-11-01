1 Of New York’s Favorite Steakhouse Closing Many Locations

One of America's favorite chain restaurants is quietly closing more locations.

Outback Steakhouse confirmed more restaurants across the country, including here in New York, are closing.

Outback Closes Locations In 2024

Last year, Blooming Brands Inc, which owns Outback Steakhouse, confirmed plans to close 41 locations across eight states.

Following those closures, Eat This, Not That reported that Outback is one of five steakhouses in the United States "in danger of closing down due to a decline in sales."

According to Outback's website, the company runs 21 locations across New York. Locations can be found in:

Amherst

Bayside

Blasdell

Brooklyn

Clifton Park

Colonie

Commack

East Setauket

Holbrook

Horseheads

Island Park

Lindenhurst

Merrick

Middletown

Monroe

Rochester

Staten Island

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Westbury

Yonkers

At Least One In New York Is Closed

USA Today reports that Outback Steakhouse quietly closed down nearly 10 locations, including one in New York State.

The closures are due to the company's "ongoing turnaround plan," a spokesperson told USA Today.

The Outback at the Merrick Mall in Merrick, New York, is now closed, according to USA Today.

Employees will have the chance to work at nearby Bloomin' Brands restaurants, if possible.

Outback is one of America's 20 favorite food chains. 12 are in New York. See the full list below.

Below are the other Outback closure locations:

Birmingham, Alabama (2 different Outback restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Naples, Florida

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Silver Spring, Maryland

Madison, Wisconsin

Blooming Brands also closed a Bonefish Grill in Madison, Wisconsin. (Blooming Brands also operates Bonefish Grill)

