New York State’s “City On The Rise” Booming With Jobs

A popular spot in Upstate New York is among the fastest-growing places for jobs and talent. Here’s what’s fueling its rise

One town in Upstate New York was just named a "city on the rise" for "jobs and new talent."

LinkedIn: This Part Of Upstate New York Is "On The Rise"

177525414 kMickey loading...

LinkedIn just released its Cities on the Rise. The company researched its labor market data to identify "25 emerging metro areas where hiring is accelerating, job postings are surging, and talent migration is reshaping local economies."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Many places highlighted are considered "mid-size U.S. cities with vibrant job markets and growing professional communities."

Albany Metro Area Honor

Albany, New York, USA Sean Pavone loading...

The Albany metro area was the only part of New York State it made the list.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

"Why Albany is on the rise: University at Albany’s more than $1 billion economic impact on the local economy is helping fuel the city’s momentum as a growing hub for high tech jobs and semiconductor research," LinkedIn states about Albany.

The top jobs include:

Professional Services,

Healthcare,

Manufacturing

Top Albany Employers

According to LinkedIn, Regeneron, Albany Medical Center, and the University at Albany are the top employers in New York.

The average income in Albany is $71,970, while the average home listing price is $604,345.

Albany Is New York's Ugliest City

Albany was also recently named one of America's "ugliest" places to live.

The 'Ugliest' Hometown in New York Is...

Albany Named NY's Ugliest City: 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous! Albany gets a lot of underserved flack sometimes. Like any city, it has its not-so-great traits, but there is plenty to LOVE about the Capital of the Empire State. Here are 10 beautiful reasons/places why Albany is completely underserving of the title of New York's Ugliest City given by Alot Travel. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff