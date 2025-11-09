New Yorkers Who Support Democratic Socialist The Most/Least

A Democratic socialist now runs a key part of New York. Here's what parts of New York support him the most.

Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani Elected Mayor Of New York City

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mamdani told supporters Tuesday night that they had "toppled a political dynasty," referencing his defeat of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The Democrat said his victory was a mandate for change, and he promised to work for all New Yorkers.

Below is how voters voted in each county. Note, these are unofficial results with some votes still being counted.

New York Counties Who Support Mandani The Most/Least Note, these are unofficial results as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Mamdani Promises To Fight For All New Yorkers

Thinkstock Images Thinkstock Images loading...

Many New York City residents say they plan to move if Mamdani were elected. It's possible, they will move to the Hudson Valley. But Democrats dominated election night across the region.

Mamdani says he will fight for the people of New York who have been forgotten.

Mamdani is set to be New York City's first Muslim mayor. At 34 years old, he's the youngest mayor in over a century.

Trump Bashes New York City's Next Mayor

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

He's been in the national spotlight for his progressive economic platform, with President Trump calling him a "communist lunatic."

Prior to election night, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that if Mamdani wins, it would be "highly unlikely" he would give federal funds beyond the minimum required.

Keep Reading:

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

States sending the most people to New York

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best counties to live in New York