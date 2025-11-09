New Yorkers Who Support Democratic Socialist The Most/Least
A Democratic socialist now runs a key part of New York. Here's what parts of New York support him the most.
Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City.
Mamdani told supporters Tuesday night that they had "toppled a political dynasty," referencing his defeat of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
The Democrat said his victory was a mandate for change, and he promised to work for all New Yorkers.
Below is how voters voted in each county. Note, these are unofficial results with some votes still being counted.
Mamdani Promises To Fight For All New Yorkers
Many New York City residents say they plan to move if Mamdani were elected. It's possible, they will move to the Hudson Valley. But Democrats dominated election night across the region.
Mamdani says he will fight for the people of New York who have been forgotten.
Mamdani is set to be New York City's first Muslim mayor. At 34 years old, he's the youngest mayor in over a century.
Trump Bashes New York City's Next Mayor
He's been in the national spotlight for his progressive economic platform, with President Trump calling him a "communist lunatic."
Prior to election night, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that if Mamdani wins, it would be "highly unlikely" he would give federal funds beyond the minimum required.
