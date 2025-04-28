New Yorkers Warned: Your Favorite Treats May Be Changing

Companies behind many popular foods and drinks are forced to make big recipe changes.

This week, the FDA, along with coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, announced it's phasing out the petroleum-based synthetic dyes used in many products.

FDA Banning Food Dyes

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA is getting ready to ban two fake food dyes—Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B—in the next few months. They’re also teaming up with food companies to start phasing out six other common dyes, like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1. Additives like red dye 40 give candies, sports drinks and chips a bright color that attracts shoppers.

These changes impact a grocery cart full of popular items, including:

New York Foods That Will Be Affected If Artificial Dyes Are Banned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the FDA will give the food industry two years to transition from petroleum-based synthetic dyes to natural alternatives. If this happens, these are some of the products that could be impacted. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

While announcing the changes FDA Commissioner Marty Makary says he's happy that "harmful" food dyes won't continue to be part of products Americans consume.

"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Makary said at a press conference.

Here Are Notable Products Impacted

FDA FDA loading...

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Below are more products that reportedly contain dyes that are being banned or phased out by the FDA.

Candy

Skittles – Mars

M&M's – Mars

Starburst – Mars

Ring Pop – Bazooka Candy Brands

Dubble Bubble – Tootsie Roll Industries

Laffy Taffy – Ferrero

Jelly Belly – Ferrara Candy Company

PEZ Assorted Candies – PEZ Candy Inc.​

Cereals and Breakfast Food

Several States Seek Bans On Certain Snacks Foods And Cereals Due To Cancer Risks Getty Images loading...

Froot Loops – Kellogg's

Trix – General Mills

Lucky Charms – General Mills

Apple Jacks – Kellogg's

Pop-Tarts – Kellanova​

Baked Goods and Desserts

Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Muffins – Bimbo Bakeries

Duncan Hines Confetti Cake Mix – Conagra Brands

Marie Callender's Birthday Cake Pie – Conagra Brands

Hostess Snacks – Hostess Brands

Betty Crocker Frostings and Mixes – General Mills​

Beverages

Mountain Dew – PepsiCo

Nesquik Strawberry Milk – Nestlé

Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink – Keurig Dr Pepper

Gatorade – PepsiCo

Kool-Aid – Kraft Heinz​

This move builds upon the FDA's earlier decision to ban Red Dye No. 3 in food and ingested drugs, a move influenced by studies linking the dye to cancer in animals.

Below are some popular candies that reportedly contain Red Dye No. 3.

Candies That Are Affected By the Controversial Red Dye 3

14 Foods That Are Illegal To Eat In New York Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber-Buddy

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

In 2024, these 11 food items were discontinued.