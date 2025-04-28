New Yorkers Warned: Your Favorite Treats May Be Changing
Companies behind many popular foods and drinks are forced to make big recipe changes.
This week, the FDA, along with coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, announced it's phasing out the petroleum-based synthetic dyes used in many products.
FDA Banning Food Dyes
The FDA is getting ready to ban two fake food dyes—Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B—in the next few months. They’re also teaming up with food companies to start phasing out six other common dyes, like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1. Additives like red dye 40 give candies, sports drinks and chips a bright color that attracts shoppers.
These changes impact a grocery cart full of popular items, including:
New York Foods That Will Be Affected If Artificial Dyes Are Banned
While announcing the changes FDA Commissioner Marty Makary says he's happy that "harmful" food dyes won't continue to be part of products Americans consume.
"For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals," Makary said at a press conference.
Here Are Notable Products Impacted
Below are more products that reportedly contain dyes that are being banned or phased out by the FDA.
Candy
- Skittles – Mars
- M&M's – Mars
- Starburst – Mars
- Ring Pop – Bazooka Candy Brands
- Dubble Bubble – Tootsie Roll Industries
- Laffy Taffy – Ferrero
- Jelly Belly – Ferrara Candy Company
- PEZ Assorted Candies – PEZ Candy Inc.
Cereals and Breakfast Food
- Froot Loops – Kellogg's
- Trix – General Mills
- Lucky Charms – General Mills
- Apple Jacks – Kellogg's
- Pop-Tarts – Kellanova
Baked Goods and Desserts
- Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Muffins – Bimbo Bakeries
- Duncan Hines Confetti Cake Mix – Conagra Brands
- Marie Callender's Birthday Cake Pie – Conagra Brands
- Hostess Snacks – Hostess Brands
- Betty Crocker Frostings and Mixes – General Mills
Beverages
- Mountain Dew – PepsiCo
- Nesquik Strawberry Milk – Nestlé
- Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink – Keurig Dr Pepper
- Gatorade – PepsiCo
- Kool-Aid – Kraft Heinz
This move builds upon the FDA's earlier decision to ban Red Dye No. 3 in food and ingested drugs, a move influenced by studies linking the dye to cancer in animals.
Below are some popular candies that reportedly contain Red Dye No. 3.
