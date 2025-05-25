New Yorkers Warned To Rethink Travel Plans To These Areas
Thinking of escaping New York? The federal government just issued fresh travel warnings—and some might ruin your summer plans.
Memorial Day Weekend is here, the summer is near and school is ending. All this means many New Yorkers plan to travel.
However, U.S. Department of State has issued new travel warnings for several countries, including some European hotspots.
These travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 4 being the strongest warning.
Below are the travel warnings issued by the United States in the past month.
U.S. Adds New Countries To ‘Do Not Travel’ List
How Travel Warnings Work
Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Level 4: Do Not Travel
Travel Warnings Issued For These 13 Countries
Previously, officials issued travel advisories for these countries.
