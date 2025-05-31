New Yorkers Warned As CDC Tracks Alarming COVID Variant
New York is dealing with a new COVID variant, again. Just as the CDC scales back vaccine guidance.
Despite other reports this week, COVID isn't over, a new strain is infecting New Yorkers.
This week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC is no longer recommending the COVID vaccine for pregnant women and healthy children. Previously, the CDC had recommended the vaccine for everyone six months and older.
This comes after the FDA announced that new COVID shots would no longer be routinely approved for healthy children and adults.
There isn't a COVID shot mandate for anyone in the U.S. New Yorker who want an updated COVID vaccine can still get one, but be prepared to pay for it out of pocket.
New Strain Of COVID Detected
All of that would make it appear like COVID is over. However, the CDC is reporting a new COVID-19 strain, responsible for a large surge in China, is now in the United States, including in New York.
It's another Omicron variant known as NB181. This variant appears to be more transmissible than the current dominant strain, LP.8.1.
Officials worry this will likely drive up cases this summer.
These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Below are symptoms that could to hospitalization.
The CDC reports the NB181 has been reported in in New York, California, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Washington and Hawaii.