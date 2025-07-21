New Yorkers Warned About Massive Bone-Dissolving Predators

A shocking discovery about an invasive predator has scientists warning New Yorkers.

According to recent data, when Empire State residents leave New York the most common state to move to is Florida.

Many New Yorkers Are In Florida

In 2023, over 71,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine State. Over 91,000 moved from New York to Florida in 2022, according to census data. In fact, millions who live in Florida once called New York home.

Florida is also one of the most popular states New Yorkers will travel to for a vacation.

All that is why this news out of Florida is so alarming.

New Study: Invasive Carnivore Plaguing Florida Can Absorb Skeletons

According to a new study, an invasive carnivore that's been plaguing Florida can completely absorb the skin of its prey.

Burmese pythons, which can grow to nearly 20 feet, have the ability to completely dissolve and absorb "the skeletons of their prey."

For the first time, scientists figured out how. Turns out, snakes need to eat prey with bones for calcium. But too much calcium can be deadly.

So, how do the snakes avoid overdosing on calcium? Researchers learned they have cells that produce large mineral particles in a hidden “crypt” that are designed for bone breakdown.

Researchers tested the feces of snakes and confirmed "no bone fragments were found in the python’s feces, meaning skeletons of prey are always entirely dissolved inside the body of the snake.

Officials have confirmed these bone-busting cells have now been found in pythons, boas, and some venomous lizards like the Gila monster.

