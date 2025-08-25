New Yorkers Warned About Cancer-Causing Food Linked To Walmart

Radioactive food has sparked a nationwide FDA warning.

New Yorkers are being warned to watch out for seafood that might be radioactive.

Seafood From Indonesia Sold At Walmart Might Be Radioactive

The FDA is warning the public about eating certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at some Walmart stores around the country.

The Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA after detecting Cs-137, a radioactive isotope, in shipping containers at four U.S. ports.

"FDA collected multiple samples for radionuclide analysis, with results confirming the presence of Cs-137 in one sample of breaded shrimp. All containers and product testing positive or alerting for Cs-137 have been denied entry into the country," the FDA states. "FDA has learned that Walmart has received implicated raw frozen shrimp, imported after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by CBP, but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137."

Below is key information about the recalled products.

Can Cause Cancer

The FDA told Walmart to recall this product. Cs-137 is a radioisotope of cesium that is man-made through nuclear reactions, officials note.

Officials say "repeated low dose exposure" to this Cs-137 can increase your risk of cancer due to "damage to DNA within living cells of the body."

The shrimp was not sold at Walmart stores in New York. But New Yorkers on vacation, or with family in these states, should be on high alert:

Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

"If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product," the FDA warns.

