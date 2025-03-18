New Yorkers Tricked in Sophisticated Scam, Police Issue Warning

New York State Police is warning all New Yorkers about a new elaborate scheme with "code words."

New York State Police released a press release after troopers "recently received an increasing number of complaints from citizens reporting they have been the victim of an elaborate computer/phone scam."

Scammers Targeting Elderly in New York With Elaborate Scheme

Phone scam warning in Ulster County, NY Canva loading...

According to the New York State Police, the current trend is targeting "the elderly" via an email or phone call.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The State Police urges all community members to use caution regarding this type of crime. Scams similar to these have been increasing throughout New York State. Never provide personal information to anyone or open emails or text messages from individuals you do not know," New York State Police stated in a press release.

State Police: Scammers Using 'Code Words' to Steal from New Yorkers

Canva Canva loading...

New York State Police warn these scammers urgently demand money for various reasons and set up a "pick up."

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Once the victim meats the person at their home or at an agreed-upon location, where the scammer provides the victim a "code word," and then takes the money.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"If you believe you may be a victim of a financial crime, contact your bank immediately at the phone number you have looked up yourself. Do not use the phone number provided in suspicious emails or allow individuals remote access to your computer," New York State Police added

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block Now

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Six Area Codes You Should Never Answer In New York State If you see a phone call from any of these area codes you should "never" answer.

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them