New Yorkers Told To Brace For Brutal, Deadly Mosquito Surge

The CDC says you should fear this tiny insect more than a shark. A brutal mosquito season is heading to New York, and experts are warning it’s deadlier than you think.

According to the CDC, mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures.

Why Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature

The CDC believes you should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark. That's partly because mosquitoes are the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Intense Mosquito Season Predicted

Canva Canva loading...

According to Mosquito Joe, "a longer and more intense" mosquito season is predicted this summer. That's partly due to rising global temperatures and increased precipitation, which has created ideal breeding conditions for these pesky creatures.

"The urgency for early prevention is further heightened by last year's spike in mosquito-borne illnesses in the U.S., including Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and Dengue Fever," Mosquito Joe states

How To Limit Mosquitoes Near Your Home

Close-Up Of Mosquito FEMA /Getty Images loading...

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Mosquito Joe reports the following tips are "top ways" you can prevent mosquitoes at your home.

Eliminate Standing Water

Clean Gutters

Maintain Swimming Pools

Call in the Professionals

According to Orkin, Los Angeles is the worst city in America for mosquitoes. New York City is the third worst.

Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.

11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S. The mosquito is the most deadly creature in the world, not because of its great size but because of its ability to transmit illnesses through its bite. Below are 11 illnesses carried by mosquitoes. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away