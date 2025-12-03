New Yorkers Push To Rename Tappan Zee Bridge

There's a renewed call to change the name of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

New Petition To Change Name Of Cuomo Bridge

One Of World's Largest Floating Cranes In Place As Tappan Zee Bridge Gets Replaced Getty Images loading...

A new petition to change the name of the Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge has over 4,000 signatures, as of this writing.

The petition was launched in late November.

"For nearly six decades, New Yorkers knew this critical Hudson River crossing by its traditional name: Tappan Zee — a name that honored both the Indigenous Tappan people of the region and the Dutch heritage of early New York settlement," the petition reads.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The 12-hundred-foot span carries vehicles over the Hudson River between Westchester and Rockland counties.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo honored his father, another former New York governor, with the bridge's name in 2017.

New York Governor Cuomo Holds Briefing In New York Getty Images loading...

Petitioners say the name change bypassed longstanding norms.

"The change to “Mario M. Cuomo Bridge” in 2017 bypassed longstanding naming norms and erased a meaningful part of the region’s cultural and linguistic history. The renaming was pushed through during a moment of concentrated political influence and has remained unpopular with residents ever since," the petition states.

One Of Several Petitions

Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge loading...

This new petition is one of several petitions. One in 2017 gained over 100,000 quickly and is now approaching 265,000 supporters.

State lawmakers, including Senator James Skoufis, have sponsored bills in recent years to rename the bridge.

One compromise bill aims to rename the bridge the "Governor Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge" to honor both the former governor and the regional name and history.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Any change would have to be approved by the state lawmakers and Governor Hochul.

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York