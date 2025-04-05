New Yorkers Driving Car With Flaw That’s Leaving Many Stranded

Millions of New Yorkers might be driving a car that will stop running at traffic lights or intersections.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating Honda.

Over 2 Million Honda Vehicles Now Under Investigation

According to the NHTSA, the engines of 2.2 million Honda vehicles may not restart after stopping at intersections or traffic lights.

Officials received over 1,000 complaints about this issue. Some reported needing a jump-start to get their car moving again.

"The complaints allege that the engine fails to restart on its own from a complete stop at a traffic light or road intersection with the Auto Start/Stop function engaged. Some of the complainants allege that a jump start was required for the vehicle to continue on the journey," the NHTSA states.

Crashes, Injuries Reported

Officials say this issue has four reported issues that lead to a crash or vehicle fire.

At least two injuries have been reported.

What Vehicles Are Impacted

2016-2025 Honda Pilot

2018-2025 Honda Odyssey

2019-2025 Honda Passport

2020-2025 Honda Ridgeline

2015-2025 Acura TLX

2016-2025 Acura MDX

More models may be included as the investigation continues.

The NHTSA's investigation is "to further consider the potential safety defect, including gathering additional data regarding Honda’s service campaign efficacy."

The investigation to determine if a recall is needed is expected to take 18 months.

Honda Accord Issues

Honda Accord driver's are also reporting issues.

I recently had a near-death experience on the New York State Thruway in a Honda.

One moment, I was driving normally, then my check engine light came on and instantly my 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid experienced a sudden loss of power.

What Honda Says Happened To My Accord

Doing some research I learned I'm not the only Honda owner to report coolant leaks, cylinder head cracks, head gasket failures, or related issues:

Honda never responded to my requests for comment.

“Honda has already been in communication with the agency on this topic and will continue to cooperate with NHTSA as the investigation continues,” Honda said in a statement about the NHTSA's investigation.

