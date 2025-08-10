New Yorkers Can Now Feast On Breast Milk Ice Cream

Ever wonder what breast milk tastes like, but were too afraid to ask? Good news, someone figured it out for you, and you can try it for yourself in the form of ice cream.

Would you try breast milk-flavored ice cream? Breast milk ice cream is now a real thing, and yes, you can even try it for free.

Breast Milk Ice Cream Now Available In New York

The baby-product company Frida teamed up with OddFellows Ice Cream in Brooklyn to launch a scoop that tastes like breast milk.

Keyword, tastes like. While there's no actual human breast milk in the ice cream, the ice cream is enriched with nutrients found in breast milk, like colostrum, Omega-3 brain fuel, energy boosting lactose, iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D and zinc, plus lots of H2O for hydration.

The taste is described as sweet, salty, smooth, and "oddly familiar."

"Our ice cream is lightly sweet, a little salty, with hints of honey and a dash of colostrum. And while it’s not actually made with human milk, we think our recipe tastes pretty close to the real deal," Frida states about its breast milk ice cream.

This is all in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. The ice cream is available now at OddFellows Dumbo, Brooklyn location (44 Water Street) but only until Sunday, August 10.

Free scoops of the flavor will be offered at the Brooklyn ice cream shop each day between noon and 1 p.m.

Can Also Get It Shipped

If you can’t make it to Brooklyn, well, I have good news. You can purchase some from Frida online, while supplies last.

The ice cream while ship out on Monday, August 11, via two-day shipping. Officials say to make you grab your package right away because "ice cream in the summer heat melts fast."

