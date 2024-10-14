New York Worried After Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued
A major geomagnetic storm could make the Northern Lights visible in New York but also cause massive issues.
A G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for New York.
G4 Geomagnetic Severe Storm Watch Issued For New York State
The NOAA issued a G4 Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch through Friday.
What is a severe geomagnetic storm? What Are possible technology issues
The NOAA provided Hudson Valley Post with what this alert fully means.
"The aurora may become visible over much of the northern half of the country, and maybe as far south as Alabama to Northern California," the NOAA states in its alert.
Experts report a mass of plasma erupted from the sun earlier this week, sending solar wind toward Earth that could create Aurora lights. Officials say this means the Northern Lights could be visible, but also cause other issues.
Power grid operators across the country are taking precautions before the expected severe solar storm. A spokesperson for the federal Space Weather Prediction Center confirmed the storm could impact power systems and satellite operations.
New York Monitoring Space Event
The New York City Emergency Management says it's monitoring "a potential severe geomagnetic storm that may impact New York."
The space event could be severe enough to potentially disrupt navigation systems, radio signals, satellites and more, according to the NYC Emergency Management.
"Impacts to critical infrastructure, including GPS, power grids, and communications including inaccuracies or disruptions, are possible," the NYC Emergency Management tweeted. "These storms can disrupt our planet's magnetic field, leading to potential interference with radio communications, satellite functionality, and in some cases, power grid stability."
Best Viewing Of Northern Lights In Hudson Valley Since May
This is the first G4 Geomagnetic Severe Storm Watch for the region since early May, Hudson Valley Weather reports.
There are several phone settings you need to know to best capture the Northern Lights on your cellphone. CLICK HERE to find out.
Below are recent photos of the Northern Lights from across New York State, including the Hudson Valley.
