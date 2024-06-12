New York Women Busted For Prostitution At Hudson Valley Businesses

Police in the Hudson Valley made arrests after residents reported "suspicious activity" at local businesses.

On Wednesday, the Town of New Windsor Police Department, along with investigators from New York State Police, conducted an undercover investigation into alleged prostitution and unlicensed or illegal massages.

Undercover Spa Investigation In Orange County, New York

Police investigated several locations throughout the Town of New Windsor.

This investigation was initiated after the Town of New Windsor Police Department received complaints from local residents and local businesses reporting suspicious activity occurring at these locations," the New Windsor Police Department stated in a press release.

Two people were arrested. One person works at the 207 Spa on Little Britain Road.

Undercover Spa Investigation In New Windsor, New York Results in 2 Arrests

The other person works at Sun & Moon Spa on Old Forge Hill Road.

Choi Chun Ok, 57, of Queens, New York was arrested at the 207 Spa. Geumsun Yi, 55, of Flushing, New York was charged at the Sun & Moon Spa.

Neither held professional licenses, as required by law, to practice the acts performed on the undercover officers, police say.

Authorities allege each also offered undercover officers sexual acts.

"Illegal businesses like these are a blemish on the town. Supervisor Bedetti stated. "The shutdown of illegal businesses that affect the quality of life around town is a high priority of mine. The town will continue to use all legal enforcement powers to shut down any illegal businesses."

Each were charged with unauthorized practice of profession a felony and prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Both defendants were released on appearance tickets.

25 Arrested in Prostitution Operation May 12th and 13th

