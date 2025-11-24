Higher Taxes Expected In New York, Millions Of Kids At Risk

Gov. Hochul is warning New Yorkers that Trump’s latest plan to means higher taxes and millions of kids suddenly at risk.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is very mad about President Trump's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education.

Trump White House Plans To Dismantle Department of Education

Trump Signs Executive Order Intending To Abolish Education Department Getty Images loading...

On Tuesday, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the department has signed six agreements with other government agencies to break up the federal education bureaucracy. These agreements will transfer the duties of the Department of Education to other government departments

“The Trump administration’s decision to tear apart the Department of Education carries catastrophic consequences for education nationwide," Hochul said in a statement. "Make no mistake, this maneuver is a direct attack on New York teachers, students, and families and its effects will be felt in schools statewide."

McMahon's comments comes months after President Trump signed an executive order directing McMahon to begin closing the department.

President Trump Holds National Council for the American Worker Meeting Getty Images loading...

Hochul says Trump's "misguided goal" threatens million of students across New York State.

"By outsourcing the Department’s responsibilities to other federal agencies, the administration is moving closer to its of dismantling our education system, and in doing so, threatens to upend New York’s school system putting millions of students' educations at risk," Hochul said.

Experts say this move could significantly impact federal funding streams and oversight functions for New York schools.

"The blast radius of this order will harm nearly every child, every family, every community," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Higher Taxes Likely

New York Governor Hochul Holds News Conference In Grand Central Terminal Getty Images loading...

Hochul and top Democrats also believe the move would end up causing many homeowners and businesses across New York, especially in rural areas, to deal with tax hikes.

Hochul adds she plans to fight this move.

“New York is committed to standing up for our students and ensuring their futures remain front and center," Hochul added. "We won’t go down without a fight – not when our kids are on the line.

