New York Travelers Beware: FBI Issues New Travel Warning
The FBI is warning New Yorkers to use caution and follow these important tips while traveling this spring.
As many New Yorkers enjoy a "spring break" the FBI is reminding all "to be vigilant of their surroundings and use caution when traveling."
Updated "Level 4: Do Not Travel" List
U.S. officials recently added another country to the list. Below is the updated "Level 4: Do Not Travel" list.
U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List
FBI Offers Precautions for Spring Break Travelers
Hopefully, you aren't planning to travel to any of those locations anytime soon.
Regardless of where you travel, the FBI is offering tips to stay safe when you travel.
“Whether it’s families looking to escape the final throes of winter or a college student seeking a brief respite from the rigors of academic life, know that the risks are there,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Akil Davis said. “Maintain vigilance throughout your travels and be prepared to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate should the need arise.”
Tips For People Traveling Aboard From New York
According to the FBI, the following tips will help you "feel more secure" while traveling.
"As a first step in planning any trip abroad, check the travel advisories of your intended destination. The travel advisory system was designed to give U.S. citizens timely, clear, and reliable information regarding security threats overseas," the FBI stated in its press release.