New York Teen Allegedly Killed 2 At Beloved Hudson Valley Eatery

An 18-year-old from the Hudson Valley is accused of killing two 16-year-olds.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced an 18-year-old was indicted on two counts of Murder

Westchester Teen Accused Of Killing Two Teens At Yonkers Pizzeria

The charges are in connection with the Feb. 6 stabbings of two 16-year-old boys at Mickey's Pizza at 136 Lake Avenue in Yonkers

The 18-year-old from Yonkers was 17 at the time of the fatal stabbings. His name wasn't released. He was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Around 8 p.m. on Feb. 6, the 18-year-old allegedly fatally stabbed a 16-year-old from Yonkers inside the pizzeria. The teen is also accused of fatally stabbing another teen, a 16-year-old from the Bronx, after exiting the pizzeria.

Both children died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

“These senseless killings must stop. Our children are our community’s greatest assets. But now there are two grieving families who will never know the men these young boys would have grown to become. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of these boys. The task of protecting Westchester’s children remains among my highest priorities," DA Cacace said.

The unnamed 18-year-old pleaded not guilty. He was sent to Westchester County Jail.

