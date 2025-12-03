Officials from the Hudson Valley say an alleged violent offender and "dangerous drug dealer" was arrested.

"Dangerous Drug Dealer" Arrested In Dutchess County

The arrest comes after the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 489 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie following a narcotics investigation.

"Agents began the investigation after developing intelligence about a suspected dealer selling narcotics and dangerous drugs out of an apartment located on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie," the DA's office stated.

Officials allege that 48-year-old Angel Lebron of Poughkeepsie sold drugs across Poughkeepsie.

During the investigation, undercover agents made multiple drug purchases from Lebron, which led to the search warrant, officials say.

During the search warrant, police seized large quantities of cocaine, drug packaging materials, U.S. currency, digital scales, ammunition, gun holsters, and other items associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics, officials say.

Accused Of Violently Resisting Arrest

Lebron was arrested on Tuesday. Officials say he "violently resisted" his arrest and tried to get possession of a Drug Task Force Agent’s duty weapon.

He was charged with:

1 Count of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd Degree (loaded handgun), a class D Violent Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (intent to sell), a class B Felony.

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (weight), a class B Felony.

1 Count of Resisting Arrest, a class A misdemeanor.

Lebron was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

Officials add that there are multiple sales charges pending against Lebron related to this case by the Drug Task Force.

