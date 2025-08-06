“This Is War’ — New York Targets Texas Over Bold Move

Texas is being accused of trying to hijack elections, and now New York is vowing to fight back.

New York Democrats are trying to counter Republican efforts in Texas.

New York Wants Changes Over Texas Redistricting

Republicans in Texas are re-drawing congressional maps in the Lone Star State to try and flip seats from Democrat to Republican in Texas.

Because of that, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie say they will attempt to redraw New York congressional district lines to try and flip Republican seats to Democratic in the Empire State.

"I’ve got news for Texas Republicans: This is no longer the Wild West," Hochul tweeted. "New York will not let democracy get hijacked in a modern-day stagecoach heist.

Hochul joined several Texas Democratic representatives on Monday who came to New York to hold up a vote on the controversial Texas redistricting plan.

"Texas is trying to rig our elections and pull off a blatant partisan power grab," Hochul added. "I’m in Albany with the Texas Democratic delegation to discuss a path forward — and fight back."

Hochul To Explore Every Option

Hochul is vowing to explore "every option" to redraw New York house maps in response to the changes in Texas.

"You have to fight fire with fire," Hochul said. “This is war. We are at war. We’re already working on a legislative process, reviewing our legal strategies, and we’ll do everything in our power to stop this brazen assault."

Hochul admits the process of redistricting in New York is very difficult, and if she's successful, it would not potentially go into effect until the 2028 election.

