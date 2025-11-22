New Yorkers Stunned As Famous 90s Eatery Plans Big Comeback

A beloved restaurant chain from the 1990s is making a comeback!

At its height, Sizzler had over 770 locations nationwide. Today, that number is less than 80.

Sizzler Confirms Comeback

The chain reached its peak in the early 1990s. In the 90s there were many locations in New York.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 1996, which lead to the closure of many locations, particularly on the East Coast.

Sizzler officials confirmed the steakhouse is making a comeback through a major rebranding and renovation effort.

Chief Growth Officer Robert Clark Sizzler is in the process of revamping its locations.

Reason For Comeback

The big reason for the comeback is recent success of remodeled existing restaurant. Sales are up nearly 50 percent,officials say.

The remodels including going back to it's roots. Re-emphasizing its classic offerings like steaks, seafood, their famous all-you-can-eat salad bar and bringing back "The Sizzler" meal, a steak served on thick-cut fries with caramelized onions and garlic sauce.

Sizzler is moving into the future without erasing its past.

"Our current leadership is much more focused on let’s take the best of Sizzler and let’s make it even better," Clark said. "We feel like we have a really great brand here."

The remodels also include tile flooring, wood accents, updated paint, a fireplace, and bright white surfaces along the revamped all-you-can-eat salad bars.

New locations haven't been announced. The Sizzler comeback is described as a slow, multi-year effort.

For now, residents of New York will have to wait for any potential future expansion plans to be announced.

