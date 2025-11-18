These Rare Pennies In New York Are Worth Millions

Many New York businesses are desperate for your pennies.

But before you give your pennies away, just know that some might actually be worth millions of dollars.

Last Penny Produced

Last week, the U.S. Mint struck its final penny. President Trump retired the coin, citing production cost as a primary reason. It actually costs more to produce a penny than its one-cent value.

The penny dates back to 1793. According to the Treasury Department, the penny will remain legal tender and retain its value indefinitely, as there are approximately 300 billion pennies still in circulation.

Despite so many pennies in circulation, local businesses are starting to run out. Some have asked for customers to pay with exact change, while others are hosting penny exchange days. Price Chopper/Market 32 just allowed you to double a penny's value.

A penny was worth two cents when shoppers exchanged them for a Market 32/Price Chopper gift card.

Penny Worth Millions Could Be In Your New York Home

But, before you exchange those coins, you might want to double-check them. That's because some rare pennies are actually worth over 2 million dollars.

During World War II, copper was in high demand. So pennies were made with steel instead of copper.

Your Penny Could Be Worth $2.3 Million

In 1943, a few pennies were actually made of bronze. These very rare 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny in mint condition are valued at $2.3 million.

The 1944-S Steel Wheat Penny missed that transition from steel-coated zinc back to copper. It's believed only two remain in circulation. If you find one and it's in perfect condition it's worth "upwards of $1.1 million," experts say.

Many More Valuable Pennies

According to Yahoo Finance, these are other very valuable pennies.

1793 Strawberry Leaf Cent — $862,500

1943-S Lincoln Cent Struck on Bronze — $282,000

1909 VDB Matte Proof Lincoln Penny — $258,000

1958 Doubled Die Obverse Cent — $224,831

1856 Flying Eagle Cent — $172,500

1864 Indian Head Penny “L” on Ribbon — $161,000

1914-D Lincoln Penny — $159,000

1926-S Lincoln Penny — $149,500

