New York State Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather

Winter is coming to New York State. Officials are hoping you know what to do when it dangerous and deadly winter weather arrives.

The National Weather Service from New York is celebrating "Winter Weather Awareness Week".

Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York is from October 29 through November 4, 2023.

"Your preparation for winter should begin prior to winter's arrival. Stocking up on supplies and winterizing your car & home now will ensure you're ready when snow begins to fall," the National Weather Service states.

Each day this week, the National Weather Service from New York will highlight a different winter topic. The goal is to make sure all New Yorkers are prepared for winter.

Monday: Preparedness.

Tuesday: Lake Effect Snow and Snow Squalls.

Wednesday: Nor'easters and Ice Storms.

Thursday: Winter Flooding and Ice Jams.

Friday: National Weather Service Winter Products.

Below are some great tips from the National Weather Service so that you are prepared for winter.

