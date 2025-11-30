New York Hospitals Overwhelmed As Deadly Virus Spreads Fast

New York Hospitals Overwhelmed As Deadly Virus Spreads Fast

health.hawaii.gov

Cases of a deadly and highly contagious respiratory virus, not the flu, is spreading at high rates in New York.

The New York State Department of Health warns that the state is experiencing a surge in RSV cases, on top of a surge in cases of the flu.

RSV Cases Jump Nearly 50 Percent, Hospitalizations Increase By 70 Percent

health.hawaii.gov
loading...

According to the New York State Department of Health's respiratory surveillance report, laboratory-confirmed cases of RSV are up 41 percent in the past week.

Hospitalizations from RSV skyrocketed 70 percent during the same time period.

RSV Symptoms

CDC
loading...

RSV can be deadly, particularly for infants, older adults, and individuals with chronic health conditions. Most people experience cold-like symptoms

Symptoms of RSV can be similar at the start to COVID and the flu. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Tiredness
  • Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children)

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Suggest Remedies For Symptoms

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms

Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it.

Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

How RSV Spreads

CDC
loading...

RSV is commonly spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets containing the virus are inhaled by others. You can also become infected by touching a surface or object with the virus on it and then touching your face. Activities like kissing can also transmit the virus.

Most people with RSV are contagious for 3 to 8 days.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

The New York State Department of Health and local health officials are monitoring the situation and urging precautions. Preventive measures include:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean high-touch surfaces often.
  • Stay home when sick to prevent spreading the virus to others.
  • Wear a mask if you are sick and must be around others

Keep Reading:

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

How you can try and prevent getting sick?

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today!

Gallery Credit: CANVA

Cold & Flu Medications That May Be Banned by the FDA in 2025

Cold & Flu Medications That May Be Banned by the FDA in 2025

The FDA is considering banning the use of an ingredient called "phenylephrine" in over-the-counter oral decongestant products because its ineffective. These medications are currently available at Idaho retailers and include the ingredient.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM