New York Gas Stove Ban Takes An Unexpected Turn
There's a major update on New York's plans to ban gas stoves.
Here’s why the major shift is happening and what it means for homeowners.
Gov. Hochul May Ban Gas Stoves In New York State
In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed a plan to phase out fossil fuel heating equipment.
New York May Ban Gas Stoves
Law Passed In 2023 In New York
The 2023 law would require all new homes and buildings under seven stories to be all-electric by 2026 and taller buildings by 2029.
New Yorkers who love their gas stoves were worried. However, the ban was never intended to apply to existing homes, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, or hospitals.
Ban Paused
The ban, which was supposed to start on Jan. 1, 2026, is now on hold. But, Gov. Hochul has agreed to pause implementing the law.
The delay in the law comes as New York faces legal challenges against the law as well as legislative concerns about grid reliability and affordability.
Gas and construction trade groups sued New York State over the pending law.
The National Association of Home Builders and the National Propane Gas Association believed the law violates the federal government’s rules about how gas appliances are regulated.
Despite the pause, Gov. Hochul remains committed to the law.
"The governor remains committed to the all-electric-buildings law and believes this action will help the state defend it, as well as reduce regulatory uncertainty for developers during this period of litigation,” Hochul's office stated.
Here are more things New York has either banned or made illegal in the state in recent years.
