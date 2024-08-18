New York State Residents Should Prepare Now For More Hurricanes

Following destruction from the remnants of Hurricane Debby, New York officials say New Yorkers should brace for more hurricanes this summer.

Debby was a hurricane when it hit Florida last week. It was a Tropical Depression when it hit New York State

Tropical Storm Debby In Hudson Valley

Hurricane Debby Heads Towards Florida's Big Bend Region Getty Images loading...

The remnants of Hurricane Debby hit the Hudson Valley very hard heavy rain, wind, flooding and even a tornado. We have dramatic footage.

Dramatic Storm Footage In Orange, Rockland Counties

A tornado touched down Friday in New Paltz, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State May Deal With More Hurricanes Than Normal In 2024

Officials warn New York State might deal with more hurricanes than normal this year.

At the start of the summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted above-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year.

New York City Hit By Hurricane Irene Getty Images loading...

The 2024 Hurricane season lasts until November.

Officials expect 17 to 25 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season. Of those, eight to 13 will likely become hurricanes.

Four to six might "reach major hurricane” status of at least Category 3 ranking."

Is Your Name on the 2024 Hurricane Names List?

Below is the complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

What do you need to prepare?