New York State Residents Furious Over Social Security Change

Social Security officials confirmed a change that's going to impact millions.

Social Security identity checks are changing next month.

Social Security Changes

The Social Security Administration confirmed starting April 1, you won't have the option to confirm your identity over the phone.

"The updated measures will further safeguard Social Security records and benefits against fraudulent activity," the SSA stated in a press release.

Anyone wanting to make a change to their accounts will have to verify their identity online via Social Security’s website or visit a local Social Security office to prove their identity in person.

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” Acting Commissioner of Social Security Dudek stated. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”

Officials say if you're having issues using your personal "my Social Security" account online to verify, you must go in person to verify your account. No one will be able to verify an account starting April 1.

Direct Deposit Changes

The SSA is also announcing changes to direct deposit change requests.

These change requests, both in person and online, used to take 30 days to go into effect, now it will be made in one business day.

Many Angry And Concerned Over Changes

Many are concerned about these changes because the new rules will require some to visit a local Social Security office, however, Social Security offices are closing across the country.

Nancy LeaMond, the AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer told the AP these changes:

Will result in more headaches and longer wait times to resolve routine customer service needs (and) comes as a total surprise.

