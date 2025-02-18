New York State Now Warning All About Ongoing Devious Scam

An ongoing scam is so widespread that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is now warning all New Yorkers to watch out. Also, she released information on what you can do if you get these scam texts.

Gov. Hochul is warning New York drivers who use E-ZPass about an ongoing scam. Throughout this article are examples of what these scam texts look like.

Hochul Warns New Yorkers About Ongoing E-Zpass Scam

New Yorkers are reporting getting text messages attempting to collect tolls. These fake texts are often sent from an international number and request the consumer to reply with "Y" to receive a link.

That link sends you to a scam website.

The scam website wants you to put in personal information like your social security or credit card numbers.

“Public safety is my top priority, which is why I’m urging New Yorkers to take caution against senseless scammers sending fake E-ZPass text messages in an attempt to collect money for fake, unpaid tolls,” Governor Hochul said.

Officials note E-ZPass, or Tolls by Mail, will never send a text or email requesting personal, sensitive information.

FBI Has Received Thousand of E-ZPass Scam Complaints

According to the FBI, they have received over thousands of E-ZPass scam complaints in recent months.

"Scammers are getting smarter, and by using new technologies and tactics their messages may look legitimate. It’s important for consumers to know the warning signs that a message may be a scam attempt and what actions to take if they do receive a fraudulent message," Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said.

More Examples of Real and Fake Texts

Below are examples of real and scam texts

What To Do If You Get These Scam Texts

If you receive a fake or suspicious text and have questions Hochul says you should contact the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Consumer Assistance Helpline at 1-800-697-1220.

If you get a text and think you actually do owe E-ZPass money, you should call E-ZPass directly at 1-800-333-8655 or Tolls by Mail at 1-844-826-8400.

Or, you can try and found out information on each official website: EZPassNY.com and TollsByMailNY.com.

