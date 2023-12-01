New York State Nearly Leads Nation For ‘Rage-Googling’ Potholes
A number of hometowns across New York State have more potholes than most of the nation.
A spokesperson for LendingTree reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know where New York State ranks in terms of "Rage-Googling" potholes.
Rage Googling Potholes Happen Most At The Start Of The Year
"Rage-Googling" potholes top out in January, February, March and April.
"Pothole-related damage has cost American drivers $15 billion in repair bills over the past five years. That’s $3 billion a year, all because of bumps in the road," LendingTree states.
States With Worst Potholes
According to a LendingTree analysis of Google Trends data from the past five years, Vermont tops the nation in terms of pothole-related search interest.
Rhode Island, Washington, Minnesota and Indiana round out the top five.
States With the Least Amount of Potholes
Residents of Alabama seem to care the least about potholes, according to LendingTree.
Wyoming, Arkansas, Delaware and Arizona are the other states with the least amount of "rage-googling" potholes
Where Does New York State Rank?
New York State ranked near the top of the list.
New York residents ranked 14th-highest in the nation for “rage-google” searching for “pothole damage," according to a recent LendingTree data report.
To craft the list, LendingTree looked into Google searches of “pothole,” “potholes,” “pothole damage” and “pothole repair" for each state between Oct. 23, 2018, and Oct. 23, 2023.
Hometowns In New York State With Most Google Searches For Potholes
LendingTree also ranked the top 100 major cities in terms of "Rage-Googling" potholes. Below are the hometowns in New York State that made the list.
Rochester, New York
Albany, New York
Buffalo, New York
New York City
