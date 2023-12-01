New York State Nearly Leads Nation For ‘Rage-Googling’ Potholes

A number of hometowns across New York State have more potholes than most of the nation.

A spokesperson for LendingTree reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know where New York State ranks in terms of "Rage-Googling" potholes.

Rage Googling Potholes Happen Most At The Start Of The Year

Pothole Canva loading...

"Rage-Googling" potholes top out in January, February, March and April.

"Pothole-related damage has cost American drivers $15 billion in repair bills over the past five years. That’s $3 billion a year, all because of bumps in the road," LendingTree states.

States With Worst Potholes

Pothole Canva loading...

According to a LendingTree analysis of Google Trends data from the past five years, Vermont tops the nation in terms of pothole-related search interest.

Rhode Island, Washington, Minnesota and Indiana round out the top five.

States With the Least Amount of Potholes

Residents of Alabama seem to care the least about potholes, according to LendingTree.

Wyoming, Arkansas, Delaware and Arizona are the other states with the least amount of "rage-googling" potholes

Where Does New York State Rank?

Google Google loading...

New York State ranked near the top of the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York residents ranked 14th-highest in the nation for “rage-google” searching for “pothole damage," according to a recent LendingTree data report.

To craft the list, LendingTree looked into Google searches of “pothole,” “potholes,” “pothole damage” and “pothole repair" for each state between Oct. 23, 2018, and Oct. 23, 2023.

Hometowns In New York State With Most Google Searches For Potholes

Pothole Canva loading...

LendingTree also ranked the top 100 major cities in terms of "Rage-Googling" potholes. Below are the hometowns in New York State that made the list.

Rochester, New York

Albany, New York

Buffalo, New York

New York City

The Top 10 Dumbest Cities in New York State According to Road Snacks, New York isn't just one of the dumbest states in the nation - they claim to have found the top 10 dumbest cities in the Empire State.

As for what determines a "dumb" city, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the largest population of those who never finished high school. The survey used Census data and "scientific stuff" from other "legitimate" sources to find the 10 areas with the highest concentration of high school dropouts.

Road Snacks argues that not finishing high school puts one at a significant disadvantage in life. The study adds that the areas with the highest percentage of adults without a high school degree should shine a light on the state as a whole.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the dumbest in New York State. That said, the company is not calling these cities "dumb" - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.