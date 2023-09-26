New York State Lottery Sells $1 Million Ticket In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley convenience store is helping someone become an instant millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot is once again nearing a jackpot of one billion dollars.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York

That's because no one won the most recent Powerball jackpot worth nearly $750 million.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 01, 12 20 33 66 with a gold ball of 21.

Three tickets sold across the United States are worth $1 million, including one sold in the Lower Hudson Valley.

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Rye, New York

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Westchester County, New York. It was sold at the Chestnut Mart on Theodore Fremo Avenue in Rye, New York, according to the New York State Lottery.

It's unclear as of this writing who has the winning ticket. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Powerball Jackpot Leaps to 4th Largest in Game History

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $785 million for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $367 million, according to Powerball officials.

"The jackpot currently ranks as the game’s fourth-largest prize – only behind three grand prizes that reached the billion-dollar mark," Powerball stated in a press release.

