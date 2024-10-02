New York State Impacted By Massive Port Workers Strike

Dockworkers in New York State are now off the job in what could be the most disruptive walk-out to the U.S. economy in decades.

As expected, workers at ports from Maine to Texas went on strike when the clock hit midnight on Tuesday.

New York Dockworkers Strike

Massive Strike By Dockworkers Threatens To Stop Work At Ports Along East Coast And Beyond

Around 45,000 thousand dockworkers up and down the East Coast walked off the job due to a contract dispute. Talks between the Longshoremen's Union and the U.S. Maritime Alliance came to a stop before the strike began.

The two sides reportedly haven't met since the early summer and no talks are currently planned. President Biden said before the strike he wouldn't intervene to stop a potential dockworkers strike. Biden noted he doesn't believe in the Taft-Hartley Act, a law that would allow him to delay a strike with a court order.

Gov. Hochul, Port Authority Of New York Ready

President Joe Biden Attends A Get Out The Vote Rally For Gov. Hochul And NY Democrats

Gov. Kathy Hochul and officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said they have been working on contingency plans in case of a strike.

"New York is prepared to support working families," Hochul said.

There are concerns the picket lines could lead to chaos for the shipping chain on the East Coast. Experts say the strike could stop the flow of household goods, clothing, toys, cars and much more.

Upstate New York Ports In Albany, Coeymans, Oswego and Buffalo Not Impacted

Work Stops At Port Of Oakland As Contract Negotiations Stall

"We do not anticipate that Upstate ports including Albany, Coeymans, Oswego and Buffalo will be impacted by a strike," Hochul's office stated.

The strike will likely disrupt commercial trade on a massive scale and seriously impact the U.S. economy.

Experts believe the cost to the country could be roughly $5 billion a day. Officials also fear the strike could stop the flow of goods and household items getting to big retailers including Walmart and Home Depot.

