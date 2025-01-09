New York State Hometown “Known As” Coldest In United States

Many New York State residents are freezing this week, but residents in this hometown deal with freezing temps all the time.

This week, "feel-like" temps in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island are in the single digits!

Upstate New York Residents Must Prepare For -30 Degree Weather

It feels even colder in other parts of New York States. Residents in parts of New York are told to prepare for weather that will feel like -20 to -30 degrees!

Hard to believe, but a town in New York State is often called the coldest town in America.

Saranac Lake, New York Is Called The Coldest Place America

Saranac Lake in northern New York's Adirondack Mountains is "known as one of the coldest places in the country," according to the village's website.

"In Saranac Lake, winter isn't just a season—it's a way of life! Here, we embrace the snow and ice with a spirit that’s uniquely our own, creating experiences you won’t find anywhere else," Saranac Lake officials state on its website.

Average Low Of 6 Degrees During Coldest Month

The cold season in Saranac Lake typically goes from December until mid-March. The average high is 35 degrees.

January is typically the coldest month with an average low of 6 degrees and an average high temperature of just 25 degrees!

"Saranac Lake is known as one of the coldest places in the country, and we make the most of it with thrilling winter recreation, iconic events, and a downtown that sparkles with winter magic. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure or a cozy place to warm up, Saranac Lake is ready to show you just how extraordinary winter can be," officials add.

Don't Leave These 6 Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing

Don't Leave These 6 Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing

USA Today has shared six items that need to be removed from your car during freezing temperatures. While some of these might seem obvious, there might be a few you've not considered before.





