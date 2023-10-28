New York State Home To 9 Of America’s Worst Baseball Cities, #1

Nine hometowns in New York State are considered some of the worst baseball cities in the nation. But, the Empire State is also home to the best baseball city in America.

The 2023 World Series officially begins on Friday In Texas as the Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Personal finance website WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its study of the best and worst baseball cities.

To determine the best places to be a baseball fan WalletHub ranked over 330 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 31 key metrics.

The metrics ranged from the performance level of teams to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.

Poughkeepsie Is One OF America's Worst Baseball Cities

WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us that Poughkeepsie ranked 325th out of 334.

Hudson Valley Post looked at WalletHub's list to determine other places in New York State that are in the bottom half of the nation.

Ithaca, New York Is New York State's Worst Baseball City

Ithaca placed ranked 329th out of 334.

Below are all the hometowns in New York that appeared in the bottom half of WalletHub's rankings:

Ithaca, New York: 329

Poughkeepsie, New York: 325

Albany, New York: 317

New Rochelle, New York: 260

Syracuse, New York: 256

Stony Brook, New York: 252

Allegany, New York: 210

Hempstead, New York: 183

Lewiston, New York: 180

New York City Deemed America's Best Baseball City

It's not that bad for all of New York State. New York City was ranked America's best baseball city, followed by LA and St. Louis.

