New York State Home To 9 Of America’s Worst Baseball Cities, #1
Nine hometowns in New York State are considered some of the worst baseball cities in the nation. But, the Empire State is also home to the best baseball city in America.
The 2023 World Series officially begins on Friday In Texas as the Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Personal finance website WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its study of the best and worst baseball cities.
To determine the best places to be a baseball fan WalletHub ranked over 330 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 31 key metrics.
The metrics ranged from the performance level of teams to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.
Poughkeepsie Is One OF America's Worst Baseball Cities
WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us that Poughkeepsie ranked 325th out of 334.
Hudson Valley Post looked at WalletHub's list to determine other places in New York State that are in the bottom half of the nation.
Ithaca, New York Is New York State's Worst Baseball City
Ithaca placed ranked 329th out of 334.
Below are all the hometowns in New York that appeared in the bottom half of WalletHub's rankings:
Ithaca, New York: 329
Poughkeepsie, New York: 325
Albany, New York: 317
New Rochelle, New York: 260
Syracuse, New York: 256
Stony Brook, New York: 252
Allegany, New York: 210
Hempstead, New York: 183
Lewiston, New York: 180
New York City Deemed America's Best Baseball City
It's not that bad for all of New York State. New York City was ranked America's best baseball city, followed by LA and St. Louis.
Top 20 Baseball Cities in the USA (2023)
