New York Drivers Facing Life-Changing New Rules

The New York State DMV and New York State Police PBA are reminding drivers about a major change to the DMV's points system

These major changes take effect on Monday and will make it much easier for you to lose your driving privileges.

Big Changes to Driving Points System in New York State: What You Need to Know

Hailshadow Hailshadow loading...

New York State is updating its point system for traffic violations. Starting February 16th, anyone who gets ten points within a 24-month period will have their license suspended, that's changed from eleven points.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Key changes include the following:

DMV DMV loading...

That means DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a moving violation while the driver has a suspended license are automatic suspensions since those all become eleven points.

Meantime, speeding up to ten miles over the speed limit will increase from three points to four. That's in addition to the financial penalties drivers have to pay.

“These updated regulations will have no impact on drivers who follow the rules of the road, but they will have a big impact on dangerous drivers and repeat offenders whose poor choices always put other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk,” New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated.

What Troopers Are Saying

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The New York State Police Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association also issued a reminder about the changes.

“Historically, State Troopers bear the brunt of drivers’ frustration at traffic stops,” NYSTPBA President Charles W. Murphy stated. “When an irate driver realizes at the side of the road that a single citation can result in sufficient points to lose their license and drive up their insurance coverage costs, it is our members who may well face that anger. This is why it’s imperative that New Yorkers understand the changes that are about to occur.”

Why the Change?

The old point system hadn’t been updated in decades, even as traffic patterns, enforcement technology, and driving behaviors have evolved.

Lawmakers, safety advocates, state troopers, and DMV officials agree that adjusting how many points are assigned for specific violations could better reflect their severity and help reduce crashes and risky driving.

Why Points Matter

Doug Menuez Doug Menuez loading...

In New York, accumulating too many points on your license can lead to serious consequences:

Higher auto insurance premiums

Driver responsibility assessments

Possible license suspension or revocation

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young