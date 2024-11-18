New York State Criminals Now ‘Have More Protections Than Police’
A controversial new law in New York State goes into effect this weekend that impacts millions of convicted New York criminals.
On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul un-paused the controversial congestion pricing plan with a 40 percent reduction.
If approved, the toll to drive past 60th Street in Manhattan would be $9, down from $15 as originally proposed.
Hochul hopes to implement the plan in early 2025, though opponents will try to block it and now hope President-Elect Donald Trump puts a stop to the plan.
Another controversial law goes into effect on Saturday, Nov. 16.
New York State's Clean Slate Act Set To Officially Become Law
The Clean Slate Act lets millions of formerly incarcerated New Yorkers have their criminal records sealed if they have stayed out of trouble for a number of years after their conviction.
“The best crime-fighting tool is a good-paying job. That’s why I support giving New Yorkers a clean slate after they’ve paid their debt to society and gone years without an additional offense,” Governor Hochul said when the bill was passed in late 2023.
Many New York Republicans Oppose Bill
The bill has many supporters, but also many who oppose it.
Details Of The Clean Slate Act In New York
Below are full details about the Clean Slate Act, provided by the New York State Senate
- For a misdemeanor conviction, at least three years have passed since the individual’s release from incarceration or the imposition of sentence, if there was no sentence of incarceration;
- For a felony conviction, at least eight years have passed from the date the individual was last released from incarceration;
- The individual does not have a criminal charge pending
- The individual is not currently under the supervision of any probation or parole
department.
The law doesn't apply to most violent crimes, federal crimes, or sex offenders.
Hochul's office says the goal of the law is to help New Yorkers convicted of certain crimes to have their records buried for the purpose of getting jobs and housing.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
New Yorkers must remain out of trouble for three years for misdemeanors and eight years for certain felonies to be eligible.
The Clean Slate Act doesn't apply to people convicted of murder, sex crimes, domestic terror and other non-drug Class A felonies.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Police will still have access to criminal records.
