Store Across New York State Must Stop Selling Some Popular Items

A historic law goes into effect very soon that will ban stores and supermarkets across New York State from selling certain items to children.

In late October 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that bans the sale of some supplements to children.

New York State Bans The Sale Of Some Supplements To Children

The bill will ban the sale of over-the-counter weight loss and muscle-building supplements to anyone under the age of 18 in New York State.

The law goes into effect in April. It's the first law in the U.S. to ban over-the-counter weight loss and muscle-building supplements for children.

Reason For Ban In New York State

"Over-the-counter diet pills and muscle-building supplements are inadequately regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are often sold without any scientific evidence of their safety or effectiveness," Harvard Chan School researchers stated in a press release.

According to Harvard researchers, some over-the-counter weight loss and muscle-building supplements have been found to include dangerous ingredients linked to serious health risk including stroke, testicular cancer, liver damage, and death.

"Use of these products also has been linked to increased risk of eating disorders and illicit anabolic steroid use in youth and young adults," researchers add.

New Law Will Protect New York Minors From Harmful, Under-Regulated Supplements

The first-in-the-nation law bill was introduced in New York by Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Senator Shelley Mayer.

Their bill creates age verification guidelines for both retailers and delivery sellers while safeguarding kids’ well-being by ensuring that they are not exposed to unhealthy weight control behaviors, officials say.

“From social media influencers promoting unattainable body ideals to the corner pharmacy selling snake oil diet pills and muscle supplements, there is no shortage today of predatory companies trying to make a buck off of teens’ mental health struggles and body insecurities. Though we can’t legislate body confidence, we can change laws to make it harder for these companies to prey on kids,” Harvard Professor S. Bryn Austin stated.

Protein Powders Are Not Banned

Protein powders or drinks are not part of the ban.

