Only In New York: The March Flu Surge That No One Expected
We thought we were safe, but new data shows the flu is tearing through New York hometowns again.
New data is showing the spread of flu is on the rise again across the Hudson Valley and the rest of New York State
Hudson Valley
During the week ending March 7th, the most recent week on record, the county with the highest number of cases was Westchester with 603. That was followed by Orange County with 160 and Dutchess County with 158.
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Capital Region
In the Capital Region, the county with the highest number of infections was Albany with 93. Followed by Saratoga County with 88 and Schenectady County with 70.
Western New York
The county with the highest number of infections was Monroe, with 270 in Western New York. That's followed by Wayne County with 53, while Ontario County had 40.
Syracuse Area
In and around Syracuse, the county with the highest number of infections was Onondaga, with 366. That was followed by Oneida County with 171 and Oswego County with 126.
Buffalo
In the Buffalo Region, Erie County had the highest reported new cases with 350, followed by Niagara County with 111 and Genesee County with 26.
Cases Across New York On The Rise Again
According to the New York State Department of Health's Flu Tracker, confirmed cases increased by 13 percent during the most recent week on record.
Cases are also expected to be higher because not everyone gets a flu test.
Since the start of flu season in the fall, over 378-thousand New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus.
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