New York Spending Over $600 Million To Repave Thruway

Big changes are coming to the New York State Thruway.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more investments to improve the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, and the rest of the state.

Projects Part of More Than $600 Million in Thruway Capital Projects Scheduled to be Awarded in 2026

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

This week, Hochul announced nearly $80 million for new infrastructure improvement projects on the Thruway throughout the state, which are underway now

The projects include pavement repairs and safety upgrades on several busy sections of I-87 and I-90, which thousands of motorists use every day, Hochul notes.

“The Thruway system is a vital gateway for commuters, tourism and commercial traffic traveling through New York State and beyond,” Hochul said. “Making essential upgrades to our roads and bridges modernizes our transportation system, improves travel for motorists and keeps New York’s economy thriving.”

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These new projects are part of over $600 million in Thruway projects scheduled to be awarded this year. Below is new information about the projects Hochul announced this week.

Hudson Valley & Capital Region

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The Thruway Authority is dropping $34.7 million into the Hudson Valley and Capital Region to overhaul 77 lane miles. This is part of a much larger $162 million push across the region that’s been rolling since 2024.

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I-87 in Ulster County: $18.9 million is being pumped into the New York State Thruway between New Paltz (Exit 18) and Kingston (Exit 19).

It’s a total overhaul of 40 lane miles, including bridge joint repairs and a brand-new sign for the Exit 18 interchange.

I-90 in Albany County: A $15.8 million project is officially underway between Exit 24 and Exit 25.

Over 36 lane miles of pavement are being ripped up and replaced. With 125,000 cars hitting this stretch daily, crews are also installing new overhead signs, drainage, and those loud rumble strips.

Callanan Industries is handling both projects with a target completion for both coming in the fall of 2026.

Central New York & Finger Lakes

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Two more projects totaling $43.2 million are starting in Central New York and the Finger Lakes, covering over 106 lane miles. Since 2024, the Thruway Authority has poured $207 million into these regions.

I-90 in Madison County: A $13.3 million project just kicked off on I-90 between Canastota and Syracuse.

Crews are digging down into the original 1950s concrete subbase to fix the structural integrity of the road. They’re also fixing vertical clearance at three different overpasses and upgrading the Chittenango Service Area fuel lanes. Heidelberg Materials should have this finished by fall 2026.

I-90 in Ontario County: This is a $29.9 million investment to fix nearly 80 lane miles of I-90 between Geneva and Victor. Over 87,000 drivers use this part of the thruway each day.

Work is expected to last until summer 2027.

As a reminder, fines are doubled in work zones, and those license points add up fast.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

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Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.