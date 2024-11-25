New York Spending $75,000 To Research Hudson River Creature

New York State is offering nearly $100,000 for this research.

DEC Announces Availability of $75,000 to Map Oyster Population in the Hudson River

According to the DEC, $75,000 is available to map the lower Hudson River oyster population.

In partnership with DEC’s Hudson River Estuary Program, officials are looking for "qualified consultants" to survey American oysters in a 10-mile section of the Hudson River in Rockland and Westchester counties.

"All data collection will occur on location in the field and will be delivered to DEC project managers for analysis of distribution and habitat preference. Potential applicants must demonstrate qualifications and experience conducting similar research," the DEC states.

Piermont Pier To City Of Yonkers

Consultants will search a 10-mile section of the Hudson River Estuary from Piermont Pier to the city of Yonkers. The sampling is intended to complement past and planned sampling efforts to the north and south of the targeted reach.

"Intensive sampling of oysters" north of Piermont Pier to the City OF Yonkers was conducted about 10 years ago to identify impacts and potential mitigation actions during construction of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The $75,000 is available to conduct similar data collection in 2024.

"This request is intended to fill a gap in oyster distribution data between the Piermont Pier south to Yonkers," the DEC adds in its release. "Examination of the density of samples taken north of Piermont Pier and the anticipated sampling south of Yonkers demonstrated a need to supplement sampling in the target area, totaling approximately 10 miles of river."

CLICK HERE to apply. The deadline is Dec. 16.

