New York Declares Emergency As Deadly Virus Rapidly Spreads
A virus that kills nearly 100 percent with symptoms is spreading in parts of New York for the first time in about 10 years.
The threat of rabies is rising in New York State.
New York Officials Declare Public Health Emergency
New cases of rabies are being reported across the northeast, including 25 new cases in New York.
The Nassau County Department of Health issued a public health threat in regards to rabies.
Just this month, there have been 25 cases of rabies in animals across Nassau County. This comes after nearly a decade of no cases, officials say.
Nearby Suffolk County reported its first two cases of rabies since 2009.
Seek Care Right Away If Bitten Or Scratched By Wild Animal
Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found
Rabid animals in Nassau County include raccoons and feral cats, officials say.
The main method of transmission includes bites and scratches from wild animal
"Any individual bitten or scratched by an animal should seek immediate medical care," the Nassau County Department of Health stated.
Rabies Is Nearly 100% Fatal
Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.
State
"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.
Once symptoms begin, rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal, The Hill reports. Less than 10 people worldwide have survived after symptoms start.