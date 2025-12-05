New Yorkers Told To Avoid Major Stores In Holiday Warning

New Yorkers are told not to shop at some of the most beloved stores during this holiday season.

People’s Union USA is calling for a boycott of four major American companies during the holiday season.

People’s Union USA Wants New Yorkers To Boycott Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, More

The advocacy group is calling for a nationwide Christmas boycott of "Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and every major corporation that thrives off predatory pricing, workforce exploitation, and community displacement."

"December is the month where consumerism reaches its peak. 'Holiday spirit' has been weaponized into pressure, guilt, and overspending. Families go into debt to fulfill expectations created by companies that do not care about their lives, their wages, or their future. This year, we break that cycle," People’s Union USA states about the Christmas boycott.

Reason For Boycott

People's Union USA alleges that these companies have "manipulated the cost of living, driven inflation, and treated the American people as a revenue stream".

"December has become the most profitable month of the year for the corporations that drain our economy, raise prices without cause, and funnel their record profits into political influence instead of community wellbeing. These companies survive because the people keep feeding them. So this month, we stop feeding them," People’s Union USA adds.

Officials say that instead of spending your hard-earned money on these companies instead support local and independent businesses.

