Massive Changes: New York Students Will Learn What Adults Skipped

Big changes are coming to New York schools statewide. Kids will get lessons in something most adults wish they were taught in school.

New York State is announcing big changes to the curriculum in schools across the state.

New York Schools To Introduce Mandatory Finance & Climate Classes

This is the second phase of the NY Inspires Plan, which hopes to establish a single, unified high school diploma system.

As part of the plan, the state is rolling out mandatory personal finance and climate education for all public school students.

It’s a move aimed at preparing kids not just for tests, but for real life. From balancing a budget to understanding the planet’s future.

Personal Finance Classes

Personal finance classes will start for New York students in grades 5-12 during the 2026-2027 school year. The next year, it will be integrated for students K-4.

Kids will learn about budgeting, saving, investing, managing bills, taxes, insurance, as well as credit and debt.

Climate Education

The Climate education curriculum will start for grades 5-12 by the 2027-2028 school year and for all students by 2028-2029.

School districts across New York will have flexibility in how they teach students about climate education and personal finance.

They can integrate the new subjects through standalone courses or by adding them into existing classes like Math or Earth Science.

