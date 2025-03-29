New York Scammers Using New Dirty Tricks, How To Not Get Scammed

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning residents about a scam that's bamboozling New Yorkers.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says this scam is happening in Dutchess County and surrounding areas.

Dutchess County Police Warn About Scam

"Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and making up elaborate stories," the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office told Hudson Valley Post.

Some scammers call to say a loved one is in trouble, seriously hurt or jail and they only way you can help get them home is to send money.

Other scammers act as police to try and convince you the scam is real.

"In the latest scam the perpetrators pose as law enforcement and tell the victim that legal action is being taken against them for failing to appear for federal grand jury duty in White Plains," the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office sadd.

Lt. James Perry of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Is Not Real

In this scam, “Lt. James Perry of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Civil Services Division" calls to tell you that legal action is being taken against you for failing to appear for federal grand jury duty in White Plains.

Police confirm Lt. James Perry does not work for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s, adding police would never call you about failing to appear for a grand jury.

Police Issue Tips To Not Fall For Scams

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office offered tips to help all New Yorkers avoid getting scams.

"It is very important to not send any money to anyone that you don’t know until you’ve confirmed the situation through an independent source and feel comfortable with it. If it’s a scam once the money is sent it’s very difficult, and most times impossible, to get it back," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office adds.

