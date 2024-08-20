New York Retail Chains With Low Prices Plan Massive Expansions
Beloved retail chains with prices "too good to be true" announced plans to open a number of new locations.
It seems like every week, sometimes every day, coworkers or myself write about a popular business that announced closures.
Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls To Open More Locations
A company that owns three popular retail chains is going in the opposite direction.
Home Goods, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls are owned by the same parent company, TJX. The company's business model is to offer prices that are "too good to be true."
Thanks to a 22 percent earning increase and 6 percent jump in sales, Ernie Herman, the CEO of TJX recently said he was "convinced" that there is room open more locations in key areas "over the long term.
The parent company of TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, "is planning a big expansion" in the near future, according to The Street.
It's unclear where new locations will be placed.
Currently, New York State is home to nearly 90 Marshalls, 60 Home Goods and 75 TJ Maxx stores.
