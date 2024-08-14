New York Residents Urged To STOP Sending Checks In The Mail

One man mailed a check for less than $90 but criminals altered the check and stole over $45,000. Two years have passed and the retiree is still fighting to get his money back.

The New York Times reports despite New Yorkers writing fewer checks over the past few decades, check fraud is dramatically increasing.

This is causing a major problem for customer's banks.

Check Fraud Increasing Dramatically

Last year, banks reported 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. That number has nearly doubled since 2021.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported 300,00 complaints, which doubled last year's total, according to the Associated Press.

The USPS recovers over $1 billion in fraudulent checks & money orders each year, according to the American Bankers Association.

"If you mailed a check that was paid, but the recipient never received it, criminals may have stolen it," the American Bankers Association states.

How Check-Washing And Check Theft Scams Work

Criminals are participating in check-washing and check theft scams.

"Fraudsters are targeting paper checks sent through the mail. Once they have a check that you mailed, they use chemicals to “wash” the check allowing them to change the amount or make themselves the payee. Then, they deposit or cash your check and steal your money," the American Bankers Association adds

Two years ago, a retired man from Philadelphia mailed a check to Verizon for $84.83 to pay his phone bill. However, his check was stolen.

Fraudsters changed the amount to $45,678.12 and, made it out to a person named Olivia Wallace. The altered check was cashed.

The man is still fighting with his bank to get his money back, TIME reports.

Stop Mailing Checks

The simplest way to protect your money is to stop mailing checks. If you must mail out checks, the American Bankers Association offers the following tips:

Use pens with indelible black ink so it is more difficult for a criminal to wash your checks.

Don’t leave blank spaces in the payee or amount lines.

Don’t write personal details, such as your Social Security number, credit card information, driver's license number or phone number on checks.

Use mobile or online banking to access copies of your checks and ensure they are not altered. While logged in, review your bank activity and statements for errors.

If your bank provides an image of a paid check, review the back of the check to ensure the indorsement information is correct and matches the intended payee, since criminals will sometimes deposit your check unaltered.

Consider using e-check, ACH automatic payments and other electronic and/or mobile payments.

Follow up with payees to make sure that they received your check.

