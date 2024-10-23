New York Residents, Tourists Must Watch Out For Bed Bugs
New York State is crawling with tourists and (gulp) bed bugs!
In late August, Hudson Valley Post learned that a record number of tourists traveled to the Empire State in 2023.
However, people traveling to the Empire State and New Yorkers should know that many parts of New York State are crawling with bed bugs!
A number of hometowns in New York State made Orkin's list for the "worst cities for bed bugs in America." See the full list below.
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
These Parts Of New York Are Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
New Yorkers seem to be extremely concerned about bedbugs.
Below are the 15 hometowns in New York that appear to be the most concerned about bed bugs.
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
306.3 Million Visitors Explored the Empire State in 2023
A record-setting 306.3 million visitors came to New York State in 2023, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
The Finger Lakes, Greater Niagara region, Long Island and New York City had the most tourists. Visitor spending in those regions increased by at least 10 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, officials say.
Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World
However, Times Square was named the "biggest tourist trap" in the world.
Keep Reading:
Four New York State Landmarks Among Worst Tourist Traps in America
Four other landmarks in New York have been dubbed "tourist traps."